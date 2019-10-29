Eskom transmission company to be established by 2021, Gordhan says
The separation of the transmission entity from the utility’s generation division is key to the introduction of a competitive energy market
29 October 2019 - 14:47
The government will forge ahead with splitting up Eskom, leading with the establishment of a separate legal transmission company by 2021, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Gordhan was presenting the road map for Eskom’s future — the long-term plan and the business strategy that will accompany the large bailout for the company that is expected to be announced in Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
