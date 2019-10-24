Reserve Bank exploring the use of a digital currency

The Reserve Bank is exploring the benefits and risks of issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which would essentially be the equivalent of digital cash, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank’s CBDC project, which mirrors those being undertaken by numerous other central banks, is now in a “request for proposal (RFP) phase”.

Vendors have been shortlisted to participate in a RFP process expected to be issued in early 2020.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by IFP MP Narend Singh, Mboweni also noted that a working group of the Treasury, Reserve Bank and other financial-sector regulators was now considering how best to bring crypto-assets within the regulatory net. Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies whose values are pegged to a fiat currency or other assets — also formed part of this review.

“It is the intention of National Treasury and the bank that a draft policy paper on crypto-assets and stablecoins will be published in the near future,” he said.

Mboweni said any CBDC introduced by the Reserve Bank “would necessarily be linked on a one-to-one basis with the sovereign currency” — in this case the rand — the value of which is protected via the Bank’s monetary policy and inflation-targeting regime.