National No fake parts found as SAA aircraft fly again Forty-six planes grounded after audit found that maintenance requirements were not met BL PREMIUM

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) says that no "suspect parts" were found in its audit of the aircraft maintained by SA Airways subsidiary, SAA Technical (SAAT).

Forty-six planes were grounded by Sacaa this week after an audit earlier in October revealed that SAAT had not complied fully with all the requirements during maintenance. The audit was sparked by a report in the Sunday Times three weeks ago in which an incident with a Mango aircraft was linked to the possible use of "suspect parts" sold to SAAT by an international criminal syndicate.