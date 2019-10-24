John Steenhuisen, KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango eye DA leader position

Former DA chief whip John Steenhuisen and KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango are the first two senior leaders to publicly say they are considering throwing their hats in the ring for the position of party leader.

Steenhuisen ceased being chief whip after Mmusi Maimane announced on Thursday that he was resigning from the DA and parliament, less than 24 hours after he resigned as leader.

The chief whip is appointed by the leader, and because Maimane resigned from parliament, Steenhuisen’s term has ended. Maimane resigned as party leader on Wednesday. He was followed by Athol Trollip, who stepped down as federal chair.

Mncwango and Steenhuisen said they were being lobbied by some in the party and were considering standing when the early congress convenes next year.

The DA will remain leaderless, however, until its federal council sits in about two weeks. This was after SA’s second biggest party was plunged into further uncertainty as a result of the senior resignations in the past few days.

The party is now without a leader, federal chair, parliamentary leader and chief whip.

As divisions become more apparent within the DA, there is mounting speculation that more MPs and members of the provincial legislatures could resign in the coming days in solidarity with Maimane.

The City of Johannesburg will also be without a mayor on November 27 when Herman Mashaba’s resignation from the DA takes effect. He publicly trashed the DA on Monday, saying it is no longer the party he joined after Helen Zille was elected as its federal council chair at the weekend.

Steenhuisen told Business Day that when the parliamentary caucus met on Thursday morning it had not been informed that Maimane was resigning and only became aware of this when they saw his tweet.