Air Zim plane impounded over debt

Airline also suspended from using airport

24 October 2019 - 20:55 Lenin Ndebele
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Insiders at Air Zimbabwe told TimesLIVE that one of the national airline’s aircraft‚ a Boeing 767-200‚ was impounded at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

This comes as Air Zimbabwe was suspended from using the airport due to nonpayment of debt.

Air Zimbabwe owes ACSA‚ SA’s airports management company‚ payments for landing fees‚ parking fees and passenger service charges for its flights into Johannesburg.

As a result of the suspension by ACSA‚ Air Zimbabwe could not operate its Johannesburg-Harare flight on Wednesday and this resulted in some passengers failing to travel while others were accommodated on other airlines.

The seizure of Air Zimbabwe’s aircraft in SA‚ which is the airline’s only operational aircraft after all of its planes were grounded‚ forced it to cancel its Harare-Johannesburg flight on Thursday including its domestic flights between Harare-Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Tafadzwa Mazonde confirmed the seizure of the aircraft and stated that airline officials were engaging ACSA to release the aircraft.

“That’s what is happening. It’s a temporary suspension over a cumulative debt. We are in discussion with our shareholder and we are hopeful that we will find a solution‚” said Mazonde.

Apart from ACSA‚ Air Zimbabwe has over the years had its aircraft seized by creditors including Bid Air Services in SA and American General Suppliers in London for debts which Air Zimbabwe had neglected to pay.

The seizure of Air Zimbabwe’s aircraft is a new low for the airline which has over the years broken records including flying with only one passenger as it struggles to restore customer confidence following successive years of mismanagement.


Zimbabwe invites bids for struggling national airline

Air Zimbabwe, which was placed in administration in October, owes creditors more than $300m
11 months ago

SAA’s Zimbabwe revenue up in the air

As Zimbabwe’s various forms of local payment deviate from their supposed underlying dollar value, SAA is coming up short in a big way …
Features
11 months ago

