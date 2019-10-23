Transnet confident of support from lenders

Transnet has already received some of the waivers from its lenders it requires to avoid a ratings downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service, and the state-owned freight, logistics and port company is confident the matter will be finalised in the next few weeks.

The waivers would override a clause in the loan agreements that states that a qualified audit opinion would trigger a default and the need for an accelerated repayment of the loan. Obtaining the waivers is important for Transnet to avoid the trigger, which would precipitate a financial crisis and probably lead to a credit ratings downgrade.

The amount of debt in need of the waivers in terms of the loan agreements is about R14bn, or about 11% of Transnet’s total debt of R127.7bn.

Moody’s warned a few weeks ago that there would be downward pressure on its rating of the parastatal if it did not get these waivers. It said the qualified audit opinion on the financial statements for fiscal year ended March 31 2019 made the company's credit profile vulnerable given the need to maintain strong access to the debt market.

Transnet acting CFO Mark Gregg-MacDonald said on the sidelines of a meeting of parliament’s public enterprises committee on Wednesday that Transnet was confident about getting all the required waivers.

A similar situation occurred in 2018 but Transnet managed to obtain the waivers from the same set of lenders.

Moody’s recognised that Transnet had improved its governance and internal controls, and expected the waivers to be granted.

The qualification of Transnet’s financial statements for 2018/2019 was due to a technical contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) with regard to procurement. Transnet disputes that finding.

Head of the board's finance committee Louis von Zeuner told the committee that Transnet would apply to government for a special dispensation to deal with historic issues arising out of state capture. Otherwise the transport utility would get a qualified audit opinion arising from irregular expenditure. This would affect its international credit rating.

Transnet chair Popo Molefe added that extraordinary measures were needed to deal with the extraordinary circumstances as soon as possible.

He stressed that Transnet continued to be very robust as shown by the financial results for 2018. He noted that the irregular expenditure of R49.9bn was the outcome of investigations into the acquisition of 1,064 locomotives and other transactions which were plagued by state capture.

Molefe said these investigations had led to the termination of employment, suspensions and resignations of people at key strategic level. Efforts are under way to find a group CEO, a CFO, a group treasurer, chief audit officer, chief information officer, chief procurement officer, forensic manager and CEO of Freight Rail.

Transnet acting CEO Mohammed Mahomedy said Transnet had secured funding until December 2020 at quite competitive rates. He believed that the response by the market to its fund raising initiatives demonstrated a “restoration of confidence in Transnet”.

In the 2018/2019 financial year, Transnet generated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of R33,8bn — an increase of 3.8% over the previous year — on revenue of R74bn. Profit for the year increased 24.7% to R6bn.

Transnet employs about 55,000 people. Earlier in October, Moody's affirmed Transnet’s Baa3 rating but changed its outlook to negative from stable, because it believes Transnet’s liquidity has weakened and its reliance on refinancing activities has increased because of significant debt maturities due in the next several years. About R52.5bn of debt net of hedging (47% of total) is maturing between August 2019 and March 2023.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za