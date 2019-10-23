National

SAA and Comair planes fly again after safety audit

Flights were departing OR Tambo as normal on Wednesday, an Acsa passenger service agent said

23 October 2019 - 17:59 Alexander Winning
The logo of South African Airways (SAA) is seen on an aircraft at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 14, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / MIKE HUTCHINGS
The logo of South African Airways (SAA) is seen on an aircraft at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 14, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / MIKE HUTCHINGS

Johannesburg  — SAA and Comair began returning grounded planes to service a day after SA's air safety regulator flagged maintenance problems.

Flights were departing OR Tambo international airport as normal on Wednesday, a passenger service representative for Airports Company SA said.

Comair said it expected no disruptions, after at least eight of its domestic flights were hit on Tuesday.

SAA, which had 25 aircraft affected by the safety audit, did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said it had found faults during an inspection at SAA Technical. It issued a prohibition order until these had been fixed but did not disclose what they were.

SACAA official Luvuyo Silandela told state broadcaster SABC that the regulator had found that work done by SAA Technical had been signed off by engineers “who do not hold the specific ratings to release that work”.

The regulator also had concerns about maintenance checks on components such as the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorders, Silandela said, adding that he wished to dispel allegations that SAA Technical had used fake parts in planes.

The SACAA, which did not respond to e-mailed requests for comment, said it had accepted a corrective action plan from SAA's maintenance unit and that the decision by SAA and Comair to “self-ground” some aircraft was a precautionary measure.

The lack of clarity over the exact nature of the faults at SAA Technical has led to speculation from analysts that the regulator had found serious infringements.

SAA Technical maintains aircraft for SAA, its subsidiary Mango Airlines and British Airways franchise partner Comair, which also operates under the kulula.com brand.

Mango Airlines flights had left Johannesburg for Cape Town on time on Wednesday, its website showed.

SAA, which has not made an annual profit since 2011 and is dependent on government bailouts, cancelled four domestic flights on Tuesday, combining services and deploying bigger aircraft to accommodate affected passengers.

Reuters

Grounded Comair and SAA planes result in flight disruptions

Some flights will operate later than usual and four domestic flights have been cancelled
National
1 day ago

There is no crisis, says transport minister Fikile Mbalula after aircraft grounded

SA Airways Technical in the spotlight after crisis-hit national carrier SAA, Mango and Comair aircraft grounded for 'noncompliance issues'
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Committee to consider all land reports
National
2.
Gwede Mantashe still coy on renewable energy
National
3.
Tito Mboweni dismisses EFF’s taunt that he is a ...
National
4.
MMUSI MAIMANE: The fight for a united, prosperous ...
National

Related Articles

SAA in talks with potential partners, says Cyril Ramaphosa

National

STUART THEOBALD: SAA and Acsa are giant red flags for private investors in SOEs

Opinion / Columnists

Consultancy accuses Comair of reneging on acquisition deal

Companies / Transport & Tourism

SEKGABO MOLELEKOA: Mango mishap could be an opportunity for Comair

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.