National NEWS ANALYSIS: Using coal slurry at Eskom woes hits a briquette wall By-product of coal mining could be used to fire thermal stations but is expensive and has not been used elsewhere BL PREMIUM

Fine coal particles and slurry ponds litter the Mpumalanga coalfields. An unwanted by-product of the industry, it presents a significant disposal challenge and an environmental hazard.

Lack of investment in new mines has led to SA’s coal supply dwindling. Eskom, which buys 120-million tons of coal a year, is in a tight spot as it looks to procure long-term coal supply at a reasonable price.