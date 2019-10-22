NEWS ANALYSIS: Using coal slurry at Eskom hits a briquette wall
By-product of coal mining could be used to fire thermal stations but is expensive and has not been used elsewhere
22 October 2019 - 05:10
Fine coal particles and slurry ponds litter the Mpumalanga coalfields. An unwanted by-product of the industry, it presents a significant disposal challenge and an environmental hazard.
Lack of investment in new mines has led to SA’s coal supply dwindling. Eskom, which buys 120-million tons of coal a year, is in a tight spot as it looks to procure long-term coal supply at a reasonable price.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.