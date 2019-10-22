National Herman Mashaba’s exit could end DA’s hold on Joburg Mayor says he is deeply concerned for the future of South African politics BL PREMIUM

The DA could lose control of SA’s economic hub after Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba dealt it a devastating blow by resigning and delivering a blistering attack on its values.

With no single party commanding a majority in the metro, Mashaba’s departure on November 27 will set the scene for a new round of horse-trading to determine who will govern the country’s biggest-budget municipality.