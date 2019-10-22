Herman Mashaba’s exit could end DA’s hold on Joburg
Mayor says he is deeply concerned for the future of South African politics
22 October 2019 - 05:10
The DA could lose control of SA’s economic hub after Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba dealt it a devastating blow by resigning and delivering a blistering attack on its values.
With no single party commanding a majority in the metro, Mashaba’s departure on November 27 will set the scene for a new round of horse-trading to determine who will govern the country’s biggest-budget municipality.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.