News Leader
WATCH: Mantashe unveils SA’s energy blueprint
Business Day TV spoke to Energy Expert Ted Blom about his views on the plan
21 October 2019 - 11:40
The government has unveiled its new long-term energy master plan, an overarching blueprint for SA's future electricity generation.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe states that the approval of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) has brought much-needed certainty to a critical area of the economy.
Business Day TV unpacked what has been tabled with energy expert Ted Blom.
Or listen to the full audio: