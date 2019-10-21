National

WATCH: Mantashe unveils SA’s energy blueprint

Business Day TV spoke to Energy Expert Ted Blom about his views on the plan

21 October 2019 - 11:40 Business Day TV
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS

The government has unveiled its new long-term energy master plan, an overarching blueprint for SA's future electricity generation.

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe states that the approval of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) has brought much-needed certainty to a critical area of the economy.

Business Day TV unpacked what has been tabled with energy expert Ted Blom. 

