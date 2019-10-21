National

Lesotho mohair industry staggers to its feet as sales resume

Government buckles under pressure of protests and ends the Chinese monopoly that left its farmers without income for a year

21 October 2019 - 10:15 Antony Sguazzin and Mathabiso Ralengau
Picture: 123RF/THANAPOL KUPTANISAKOM
Picture: 123RF/THANAPOL KUPTANISAKOM

Mohair sales in Lesotho, which produces a fifth of the world’s supply of the luxury fibre, have restarted after the government buckled under pressure from farmers and ended a controversial monopoly handed to a Chinese entrepreneur.

The first auction conducted by locally owned Maluti Wool and Mohair Centre took place on October 7 and the first shipments of the fibre were made October 17, said David Telford, the company’s MD. Record prices were achieved and farmers will be paid by October 28, he said.

The sale eases a crisis that left most of an estimated 48,000 wool and mohair farmers without earnings for more than a year after Guohui Shi and his Lesotho Wool Centre were unable to pay for the product they bought. Wool and mohair are Lesotho’s main exports. Shi didn’t answer a call made to his cellphone.

“We are trying to get some money back into the system and get the wheels turning. The industry was on its knees,” said Telford, whose company fired 300 workers after the monopoly was awarded to Shi. “We have also suffered, but not as much as the farmers who could not put food on the table.”

While the government has ended the monopoly, it’s still insisting that wool and mohair be auctioned locally rather than being sold in SA, which has been the practice for decades. Combining the output of SA and Lesotho arguably makes the auctions in Port Elizabeth more attractive to foreign buyers.

SA’s BKB controlled most of the market and is now advising Maluti. Auctioning the fibre in Lesotho increases costs and, while international mohair buyers may travel there, its wool industry is less likely to attract interest because it’s smaller than many global competitors. Maluti is yet to start selling wool. SA produces half of the world’s mohair and runs the biggest auction globally in Port Elizabeth.

“The farmers will get their money and that’s the main thing,” said Isak Staats, GM for wool and mohair at BKB. “It’s an expensive solution. You are doubling the infrastructure.”

Bloomberg

Food insecurity threatens Sadc region

Millions of people in Southern Africa face food insecurity as extreme weather patterns take a toll on agricultural production
Features
1 week ago

Farmers thirst for drop of hope

Government is about to release final master plan on water crisis
Business
2 weeks ago

Q&A: Labat has big plans to grow the ‘black gold’ industry

Company has bought a 70% stake in Zarenka, which holds cannabis licences in Lesotho
Companies
1 month ago

SA cannot afford to ignore economic benefits of cannabis legalisation

Parliament needs to urgently come up with a framework to ensure SA does not miss out on the global cannabis boom
Opinion
3 months ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Tanzania maize surplus comes to the rescue of neighbours

Zimbabwe, Kenya and Mozambique need to import about 2.5-million tons in 2019/2020
Opinion
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Frans Baleni to lead new PetroSA board
National
2.
WATCH: Mantashe unveils SA’s energy blueprint
National
3.
Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigns
National
4.
Lesotho mohair industry staggers to its feet as ...
National

Related Articles

How a Chinese tycoon caused misery for Lesotho’s wool farmers

National

Mohair: SA’s golden fleece

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.