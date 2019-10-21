Herman Mashaba to meet MMCs as speculation swirls about resignation

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will meet members of his mayoral council on Monday morning before addressing a media briefing, where he is expected to announce his resignation.

Mashaba’s office released a media advisory on Sunday afternoon, mere hours after Helen Zille was elected as the DA’s new federal council chair, to say that he would address the media following the outcome of the party’s federal council meeting.

A senior DA member in Johannesburg said the meeting with the members of the mayoral committee was set to take place at 9am on Monday, and the media briefing at 10am.

The member said there was still hope Mashaba could have been persuaded to change his mind on resigning, before the expected media briefing, and if he could not be stopped from resigning, that he could be swayed to not resign immediately to allow for a transition.

Another senior party member said a meeting took place on Sunday evening, at which DA leader Mmusi Maimane was said to have been present, in a last-ditch attempt to sway the mayor, who is known to be set on decisions when he takes them.

The meeting on Sunday followed one on Saturday evening with a group of Gauteng leaders ahead of the voting, which took place on Sunday morning, where Zille was elected.

Mashaba had been critical in the lead-up to the meeting at the weekend, saying he would resign if “right-wing elements” took over the party. He also penned an opinion piece on News24, asking whether the Institute of Race Relations was to the DA what the controversial Gupta family was to the ANC.

The Gupta family was at the heart of allegations of state capture during former president Jacob Zuma’s term in office. Zille recently worked for the IRR, but suspended her fellowship with the think-tank when she decided to stand for the federal council chair position.

On Sunday, Mashaba did not want to comment on the speculation that he would resign.

