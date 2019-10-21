National Frans Baleni to lead new PetroSA board The Central Energy Fund replaced almost the entire board of the ailing state-owned oil company on Friday BL PREMIUM

Former general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Frans Baleni has been appointed to lead the new PetroSA board.

The entire board of the company, except for Mthozami Xiphu, was replaced by the Central Energy Fund (CEF), which overseas PetroSA, on Friday. Business Day has seen the list of the new board members.