National Eskom goes after Deloitte for corruption Power utility aims to recover funds for contracts that were improperly awarded

Eskom is taking legal action against Deloitte Consulting to recover funds for contracts which it says were improperly awarded by its former executives, Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza announced on Monday.

The action forms part of Eskom’s attempts to reclaim funds that were lost through corruption as part of the state capture project.