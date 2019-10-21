Eskom goes after Deloitte for corruption
Power utility aims to recover funds for contracts that were improperly awarded
21 October 2019 - 20:23
Eskom is taking legal action against Deloitte Consulting to recover funds for contracts which it says were improperly awarded by its former executives, Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza announced on Monday.
The action forms part of Eskom’s attempts to reclaim funds that were lost through corruption as part of the state capture project.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.