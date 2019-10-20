Get to grips with your digital business future at Business Day Focus 4.0

Business Day and Tiso Blackstar Events have launched Business Day Focus 4.0, in partnership with Cold Press Media — a new platform for information sharing and debate centred on the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in SA.

The inaugural full-day conference will take place on March 3 2020.

The event will expose business leaders to the fast-evolving digital future, which will create opportunities for growth and new careers based on innovative business strategies.

The conference will focus on the human story in this digitally disrupted age and present debates on the opportunities and challenges for business and SA's economy.

It will also address emerging trends and highlight new business models in this ever-changing environment.

Taryn Westoby, head of Tiso Blackstar Events, says Business Day Focus 4.0 will “empower business leaders with a better understanding of what is coming and how to better equip their organisations for this critical phase in history”.

As SA’s leading business title, Business Day brings the most influential and respected business and technology minds to the table — as speakers and as delegates.

“We expect the networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities to kick-start new partnerships and initiatives for the industry,” says Westoby.

Business Day Focus 4.0 is also inviting companies to showcase their leadership and the impact of their technology and business products to take part in this event.

“We welcome an opportunity to hear from those experiencing success in their field,” adds Westoby.

Gold partners include: Investec Private Banking, MIP Holdings, Dark Fibre Africa, Wits Business School, McDonald’s SA, Life Healthcare Group, Deloitte Consulting, Exxaro, Johannesburg Business School and Altron Karabina.

Silver partners include: Pragma, Commerce Quest SA, the University of Johannesburg, Redshift Cyber Security, DHL Express SA, Etion SA, Thusano Group, Apex BI, Barloworld Logistics, Milpark Business School, Rikatec, Afrox, Petromarine, FlowCentric Mining Technology, CZ Electronics Manufacturing and Lesedi.