National Cyril Ramaphosa is not at all like Zuma, president’s lawyers say BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have hit out at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the EFF for comparing him to former president Jacob Zuma — and insist that, unlike Zuma, Ramaphosa has never sought to “second guess” the public protector.

Ramaphosa’s legal team on Friday filed “heads of argument” at the Constitutional Court, which is set to decide on whether Mkhwebane is correct to demand that the president must take “appropriate disciplinary action” against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over findings she made against him in her report on the so-called Sars rogue unit, even though the minister is seeking to overturn that report in court.