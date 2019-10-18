Lesetja Kganyago on holding on to investment grade rating

Johannesburg/London — SA government-bond yields could drop and the nation may hang on to its last investment-grade credit rating if policymakers implement the necessary reforms, SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

Moody’s Investors Service is scheduled to deliver its latest assessment of SA’s credit rating on November 1. While the agency has a stable outlook, government borrowing has increased to help keep power utility Eskom afloat, economic growth has slowed and business confidence is near the lowest in more than three decades.

“SA’s credit rating is in the hands of SA policymakers,” Kganyago said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington on Thursday. “South African policymakers know exactly what must be implemented so that Moody’s do not venture” to a downgrade, he said.

Moody’s has urged the government to rein in spending and warned that the additional support announced for Eskom in July was “credit negative.”

“If we do the things that Moody’s raised as credit concerns then we should not be worried about a downgrade,” Kganyago said. “Based on global financing conditions, SA’s government bond yields should be lower than they are. If we do the right things, they will reprice.”

While the central bank usually refrains from commenting on fiscal policy, Kganyago and his monetary policy committee have over the past year become more vocal on the urgent need for reforms, especially amid suggestions that the economy should be boosted by cutting interest rates.

The economic policy paper that the Treasury released in August, which contains a package of suggested reforms to boost growth, is a “welcome development,” Kganyago said. “At the very least it had enabled SA to frame the conversation about what’s needed.”

Eskom has amassed R450bn of debt and relies on state bailouts to remain solvent. It has battled to meet demand for electricity because most of its plants are old and have been poorly maintained. The utility started implementing rolling blackouts this week.

The central bank is assessing the risks Eskom holds for the economy from the angles of growth and financial stability, Kganyago said.

If Eskom is unable to meet electricity demand even at the current low levels of growth, it could become even more constrained if expansion accelerates, he said. That is why it is important that the Treasury paper talks about increasing generation capacity, he said.

The central bank has run a series of stress tests and found the manner in which Eskom’s debt is distributed is such that it would not pose a systemic risk to the financial system, he said.

Bloomberg