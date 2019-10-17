National

Zimbabwe cancels R5.9bn deal with Transnet joint venture

17 October 2019 - 14:36 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON

Zimbabwe has cancelled a deal struck with SA port and rail parastatal Transnet and its partner to recapitalise state-owned National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), citing a failure to meet timelines and funding issues, a Zimbabwe government official said.

The joint venture between Transnet and Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group, a consortium of Zimbabwean investors living abroad, won the bid to recapitalise the financially struggling NRZ with R5.9bn (US$400m) in August 2017.

Nick Mangwana, permanent secretary in the information ministry, said the consortium had missed several timelines to provide proof of funding. 

He also said differences had emerged between the consortium partners, which led to Diaspora presenting a funding structure that excluded Transnet.

“The government indulged the consortium by working with them outside the framework agreement. Regardless, it failed to present a common position,” said Mangwana. “The exclusion of Transnet had a legal impact on the tender, which had been awarded to them as a consortium. In light of the foregoing, the government took a position to issue a new tender.”

Disapora chair Donovan Chimhanda said that the group had not been informed of the government’s decision.

Transnet was not immediately available to comment.

NRZ was one of the single largest employers in Zimbabwe, but its fortunes waned after an economic crisis between 2000 and 2008 that nearly halved the Southern Africa country’s economy.

Zimbabwe bread price skyrockets 60% overnight

‘Bakers cannot continue to absorb all these costs; that is why we have had to increase the price,’ says National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe head  ...
World
1 day ago

Eskom’s power cuts experienced as far as Harare

Blackouts are common in Zimbabwe, but imports from Eskom had helped ease the power shortages
World
19 hours ago

Zimbabwe increases electricity by 320% amid daily power cuts

As power cut lasting up to 18 hours hit industry and homes, the country’s economy is set to contract 6% in 2019
World
1 week ago

Transnet takes on $400m recapitalisation of Zimbabwe’s broke railway firm

Transnet has won a bid, with a consortium of Zimbabwean businesses, to turn around the National Railways of Zimbabwe, which has not paid workers for ...
National
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Gengezi Mgidlana to be fired, more than two years ...
National
2.
Zimbabwe cancels R5.9bn deal with Transnet joint ...
National
3.
Monde Mnyande appointed CEF chair
National
4.
Jacob Zuma to return to Zondo inquiry in November
National

Related Articles

Zimbabwe faces total government shutdown as inflation hits 300%

World / Africa

Zimbabwean doctors reject 60% salary rise amid crushing inflation

World / Africa

Zimbabwe is on the brink of its worst famine ever

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.