National More discipline for grocery and e-commerce bullies Commission publishes new guidelines on price discrimination and buyer-power provisions

The Competition Commission has fleshed out the details of how small and black businesses that supply large grocery stores and agro-processing firms or sell their products online will be able to seek relief from abuses by market bullies through the Competition Act.

The commission published new guidelines on the price discrimination and buyer-power provisions of the amended Competition Act on Wednesday. The guidelines provide much-needed detail on how the regulations, gazetted last week, will be applied and set some parameters for their application.