Gengezi Mgidlana to be fired, more than two years being put on paid leave

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted unanimously on Thursday to dismiss suspended parliamentary secretary Gengezi Mgidlana, who has been on special leave since June 2017.

All nine provinces voted in favour of the motion dismissing him and a similar motion was due to be adopted in the National Assembly. The move comes just a month before Mgidlana's five-year contract was due to expire.

During 2016 and 2017 a number of allegations were made against Mgidlana including allegations of financial misconduct. These were investigated by Parliament’s audit committee and in June 2017 Mgidlana was put on paid leave while the investigation was under way.

In October 2017, the audit committee recommended that disciplinary action be considered against Mgidlana and this was done. Mgidlana was found guilty on seven of 13 charges of serious misconduct. The chair of the disciplinary hearing recommended in August 2019 that Mgidlana be summarily dismissed.

Mgidlana said earlier in the process that he would challenge the findings of the disciplinary committee, believing it was wrong in fact and in law.

Meanwhile, the NCOP has decided to continue processing the 14 bills which were not finalised at the end of the last parliament.

Among the bills to be revived is the Border Management Authority Bill, which seeks to seeks to establish a single implementing entity for the control of the country’s borders.

Other bills to be revived are the controversial Traditional Courts Bill as well as National Forests Amendment Bill, Cybercrimes Bill, National Environmental Management Laws Amendment Bill, Customary Initiation Bill, iKamva Digital Skills Institute Bill, Civil Union Amendment Bill, Hydrographic Bill, Local Government Municipal Structures Amendment Bill, Independent Police Investigative Directorate Amendment Bill, National Gambling Amendment Bill, Child Justice Amendment Bill and the National Minimum Wage Amendment Bill.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za