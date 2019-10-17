David Mabuza also backs Tito Mboweni’s recovery plan, saying it’s a collective effort

During a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday, Mabuza said he generally agrees with Ramaphosa’s views on the Mboweni document, as well as plans to restructure Eskom.

“I am not aware of any differences between me and president. The fact of the matter is that the discussion you see emanated from the minister of finance. [The issues raised] were first discussed by the ruling party and cabinet where I sit. Now what you see is a product of a collective within the party, and cabinet,” said Mabuza.

He also said he firmly supports the plans to restructure Eskom, and apologised for the load-shedding which threatens to derail Ramaphosa’s drive to revive the economy.

Labour unions generally oppose the unbundling of Eskom.

Last week, Ramaphosa reiterated that Eskom, which is in the process of being broken up into three entities — generation, transmission and distribution — will not be privatised. Instead, he said, the state will consider developing “smart partnerships” with the private sector.

Some of the controversial ideas contained in Mboweni’s document, which was released in August, include the privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that do not serve a developmental purpose, and the sale of some of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations.