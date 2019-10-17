Auditor BDO SA dumps Iqbal Survé
CEO Mark Stewart has not said why the firm will not renew its contract with Ayo Technologies, Africa Equity Empowerment Investment, Premier Fishing and Brands, and Independent Media
17 October 2019 - 17:55
Beleaguered media boss Iqbal Survé received another body blow on Thursday when auditors BDO SA gave notice that the firm would no longer audit his companies.
In an internal notice to the firm’s partners, CEO Mark Stewart said that “after careful consideration, BDO SA will not be seeking a renewal of its mandate with the following clients: Africa Equity Empowerment Investment Limited; Ayo Technologies; Independent Media Group; and Premier Fishing and Brands.”
