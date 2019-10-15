National

Timol’s struggle for justice to be honoured

15 October 2019 - 10:16 Naledi Shange
Ahmed Timol’s brother, Mohammed holds out a book written by Imtiaz Cajee, Timols Nephew ahead of the judgment into his death at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Timol died after falling from the 10th floor of John Foster Square in 1971 while being detained. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
The Ahmed Timol Trust will host an “historic” exhibition and dialogue in honour of the anti-apartheid activist at Freedom Park in Pretoria on October 22.

“The notorious security police jokingly coined the term ‘Indians can’t fly’ when Timol supposedly jumped to his death from the 10th floor of John Vorster Square police station on October 27 1971. Timol was about to become one of the most ‘celebrated’ official murder victims of apartheid in SA as his death reverberated around the country and the world‚” the trust said.

The man who became corpse number 3991/71 became a celebrity‚ his death an important milestone in the history of the liberation struggle, it said.

“The apartheid regime believed it had crushed all opposition to the state‚ but activists like Timol kept up the struggle‚ ultimately his death served as an inspiration to many other activists to continue to fight for the democracy we enjoy in SA today.”

The trust emphasised that 2019 was a particularly important year as justice would finally take its course over Timol’s death.

“A court found that Timol was murdered in October 1971 and did not commit suicide as the apartheid courts declared at the time. Timol fought for justice and human rights for all. Retired cop Joao Rodrigues‚ 81‚ who is accused of the murder of Timol‚ will go on trial in December. The South Gauteng high court said Rodrigues will finally be in the dock for the murder‚ which happened four decades ago‚” the trust said.

Rodrigues’s murder trial will come after he failed in his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

While the original inquest in 1972 concluded that Timol had committed suicide‚ the reopened inquest in 2017‚ headed by judge Billy Mothle‚ found that his death was a result of being pushed. Rodrigues was indicted for murder and defeating the ends of justice in July 2018.

TMG Digital

