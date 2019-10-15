National

Outa takes action against firm over Tshwane tender

15 October 2019 - 11:03 Timeslive
Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
Image:

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has lodged a case with police against the directors of a company linked to a R35m contract with the City of Tshwane “for a job that appears to be valued at not more than R1.5m”.

In 2015‚ the previous administration of Tshwane signed a contract with Tahal SA for three years.

Tahal SA was supposed to do “the identification and packaging of catalytic interventions and projects required to fast-track the development of East Capital to realise the required economic growth”.

The initial tender was allegedly R8m but the project cost jumped to R30.7m‚ said Outa. The VAT would add another R4.293m. The entire project was allegedly subcontracted to another company‚ which was allegedly paid R1.5m.

In May 2017 the city suspended the contract after a tip from a whistle-blower to Outa. But there was no prosecution.

Outa has now laid a criminal complaint against the directors of the company. The case was registered by the police at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria.

“Though the city suspended the contract‚ they failed to act against the culprits‚” said Michael Holenstein‚ Outa’s inland regional manager for local government. “SA is in the state that it is because of the failure to hold offenders criminally liable for their actions‚” he said.

TMG Digital

Aarto starts in June but will Government be ready?

Outa intends challenging the constitutionality of the new licence-demerit law
Life
5 days ago

Dudu Myeni gets a let-off in her ‘delinquent director’ matter

An attorney for the former SAA chair has informed the court that Myeni is trying to arrange funding for legal representation
National
4 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Dudu Myeni, like Jacob Zuma, uses well-worn Stalingrad gambit

Former SAA chair’s claim to be broke is unconvincing and is simply an attempt to avoid accountability
Opinion
4 days ago

I am being persecuted by white companies for stopping their corrupt deals at SAA, says Dudu Myeni

Former SAA chair says she was attacked for 'exposing corruption' and for chairing the Jacob Zuma Foundation
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Grade 9 exit plan: a good idea for SA’s ...
National / Education
2.
The government is committed to protecting ...
National
3.
Outa takes action against firm over Tshwane tender
National
4.
Jacob Zuma and Thales will appeal against ...
National

Related Articles

I am being persecuted by white companies for stopping their corrupt deals at ...

National

Bankrupt PG&E could go up in flames as shares drop over 30%

Companies

Dudu Myeni fails to appear in court yet again as judge postpones case to ...

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.