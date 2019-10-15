Jacob Zuma goes to court to face charge of corruption

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected in court on corruption charges on Tuesday, in what would be the first time he faces trial for graft despite multiple accusations.

Zuma is accused of taking kickbacks before he became president from the R51bn purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment manufactured by five European firms, including French defence company Thales.

After several attempts to dodge the trial, he will appear before the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday for the opening of the case in which he allegedly got R4m.

However, his appearance could be brief — a court official has predicted that at the start of the process he would be likely to appeal against last week's ruling that he stand trial.

That would potentially drag out a case that is already more than 20 years old.

Zuma is expected to appear alongside representatives of Thales, which is accused of paying the bribes. Both Zuma and Thales deny the charges.