Jacob Zuma goes to court to face charge of corruption

Zuma is accused of taking kickbacks before he became president from the R51bn purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment

15 October 2019 - 07:41 Agency Staff
Former president Jacob Zuma is shown in the High Court in Durban on graft charges, in this June 8 2018 file photo. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected in court on corruption charges on Tuesday, in what would be the first time he faces trial for graft despite multiple accusations.

Zuma is accused of taking kickbacks before he became president from the R51bn purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment manufactured by five European firms, including French defence company Thales.

After several attempts to dodge the trial, he will appear before the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday for the opening of the case in which he allegedly got R4m.

However, his appearance could be brief — a court official has predicted that at the start of the process he would be likely to appeal against last week's ruling that he stand trial.

That would potentially drag out a case that is already more than 20 years old.

Zuma is expected to appear alongside representatives of Thales, which is accused of paying the bribes. Both Zuma and Thales deny the charges.

There is also doubt over whether the court will be able to start proceedings straight away.

“I just don't see how the trial is going to start tomorrow. It takes a whole year to prepare for a trial of this magnitude,” lawyer Tyrone Maseko said.

“They are not ready for a trial,” said Maseko, adding that Zuma was facing many charges and that a final indictment needed to be defined.

Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the 1990s arms deal struck when he was deputy president to Thabo Mbeki.

His former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, who allegedly facilitated Thales's payments, was found guilty of fraud and corruption in 2005 and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

But, shortly after Zuma became president in 2009, Shaik was released on medical parole.

Analysts have warned that if Zuma goes on trial, he will drag down with him many leaders of the ANC.

AFP

