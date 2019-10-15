Jacob Zuma and Thales will appeal against prosecution ruling

Former president Jacob Zuma and Thales, the French arms company accused of bribing him, will seek to appeal against the dismissal of their respective bids to permanently stop their prosecution going ahead.

Zuma’s advocate, Thabani Masuku, told the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday morning that “Mr Zuma has been ready to face this trial for 14 years ... he is glad that the state is finally ready to proceed”.

“But Mr Zuma has decided to exercise his constitutional rights, which includes the right to appeal.”