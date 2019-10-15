Flawed justice system delivers low conviction rates, Shamila Batohi tells MPs

The conviction rate in courts is shockingly low compared with the number of reported criminal cases, national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batoyi said in parliament on Tuesday.

Batohi, who took over as the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in February, briefed the justice and correctional services portfolio committee on the NPA’s 2018/2019 annual report to end-March.

Batohi told MPs the conviction rate compared with the number of reported cases is about 10%, and even that could be a “generous” estimate. Something must be seriously wrong with the system for the figure to be so low, she said.

The NPA wants to ensure it measures the right aspects, and is engaging with the police about having joint measures. This would mean the police do not simply look at the number of arrests and the NPA at the conviction rate with “everyone thinking that they are doing fabulously, but at the end of the day the crime rate is not affected at all”.

In 2018 the number of cases coming to court declined while crime increased. There was a high conviction rate of cases that did get to court.

The NPA’s effect on serious economic crime is evident in the 800 verdict cases in complex commercial crime with 760 convictions, a 95% conviction rate.

Batohi said the probe into Steinhoff, which was hit by allegations of accounting irregularities, is a key investigation for the Hawks and prosecutors who are working closely together in a joint team.

The team has made proposals about action that could be taken in the short term and these will be evaluated by a review team.

Batohi said a balance has to be achieved between taking hold of low-hanging fruit and moving forward with a longer-term approach.

The political killings in KwaZulu-Natal are also a top priority for the NPA and the police.

Regarding old cases arising from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the NPA has considered all the deaths in detention and, together with lawyers, prosecutors and academics, will seek innovative ways to proceed, including using international criminal law to hold those at a high level during apartheid responsible for the atrocities. This process was launched last week.

MPs were concerned about the many vacancies in the NPA that Batohi said has a serious effect on staff morale. The recruitment of prosecutors has begun and this has boosted morale tremendously, she said.

Batohi noted that budgetary constraints resulted in vacant posts not being filled. This has placed severe strain on the NPA’s ability to function optimally and deliver mandatory services.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za