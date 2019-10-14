National

Sars to quantify size of illicit economy in coming months, says Tito Mboweni

SA loses about R1-trillion a year to smuggling, poaching, counterfeiting and illegal mining

14 October 2019 - 18:37 Bekezela Phakathi
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) will finalise its research to quantify the size of the illicit economy within the next few months as it moves to tackle the scourge.

Conservative estimates suggest that SA loses R1-trillion a year or 20% of GDP to the illicit economy. This ranges from the underground economy, which operates outside of the rules and regulations of the country, to organised crime.

The main culprits are tobacco smuggling, counterfeit textiles, drug manufacturing and smuggling, illicit mining of gold and diamonds, ivory smuggling and the poaching of endangered species like abalone and rhino.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said in a reply to a question in parliament on Monday that the research to quantify the size of the illicit economy began in November 2018 and is expected to be completed by March 2020.

“The study also seeks to identify, quantify illicit/illegal activities taking place in both the formal and informal economy. The study will further involve identifying, locating, understanding, registering, managing and monitoring illicit businesses in their different forms and sizes in the illicit economy,” said Mboweni.

He said that there is an interim unit in place within Sars tasked with tackling the illicit economy. Sars’s previous unit — the so-called rogue unit — was controversial and provided disgraced former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane with ammunition to pursue his opponents, including former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former top Sars executives.

“In line with the overall Sars strategy of discouraging non-compliance and incentivizing good behaviour through education and/or enforcement action as executed by its enforcement  divisions, and in recognition of the need for alternative enforcement responses to non-compliance within the illicit economy, Sars established an interim capability to conduct investigations into the illicit economy,” said Mboweni.

“The capability executes integrated enforcement investigations and comprises of multi-disciplinary and collaborative investigations and enforcement debt recovery actions, supported by legal experts and data analytics.

“The tax and customs legislation administered by the commissioner for Sars (for example, the Tax Administration Act, 2011) governs the conduct of all units within Sars,” Mboweni said.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Illicit financial flows in SA now ‘more and more a national emergency’

NGO claims that massive amounts critical to economic development are being lost every year
National
4 months ago

SA has little capacity to fend off tobacco lobby, report finds

There is an irreconcilable conflict of interest between the tobacco industry and public health, says report
National
4 days ago

Big talk but little action on illicit financial flows

New report highlights huge cost of illegal transfer pricing, but the problems are global and systemic, says the UN
Opinion
1 month ago

ROB ROSE: How British American Tobacco torpedoed Sars’s efforts to reclaim tax owed

A new book, ‘Tobacco Wars’, exposes the shady game that British American Tobacco played in undermining the SA Revenue Service
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
NPA says it is ready for the case against Jacob ...
National
2.
Sars to quantify size of illicit economy in ...
National
3.
Hefty costs pull the plug on farmers adding solar ...
National
4.
Cross-border tax rules face a shake-up
National

Related Articles

Smokers to cough up in bid to stub out illegal cigarettes

Business

ROB ROSE: New migraine for British American Tobacco

Opinion / Editor's Note

Tito Mboweni hopes Sars will ride to the rescue

Business

REVENUE COLLECTION: Dire cost of Sars’s implosion

Special Reports

Tobacco industry prepared the ground for illicit cigarette trade

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.