National NPA says it is ready for the case against Jacob Zuma Former president has said he will need to sell his socks to pay his lawyers BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is ready to proceed with the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma, but he is likely to seek to appeal against the dismissal of his permanent stay of prosecution, partly because he apparently cannot afford to go on trial.

Zuma’s previously unfettered state funding of his legal defence costs enabled him to launch multiple legal challenges to the prosecution against him, which he has repeatedly slammed as politically motivated and a violation of his rights to a fair trial.