NEWS ANALYSIS: Walls of Stalingrad strategy close in on Zuma

Walls of Stalingrad strategy close in on Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma’s hopes of permanently stopping the corruption case against him were destroyed by the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday — crushed by the collective weight of the myriad rulings against him in his battle to undermine his prosecution.

It was more than a decade ago that Zuma’s former counsel Kemp J Kemp told the high court in Durban that the then aspirant ANC president was using a “Stalingrad” strategy in his response to the state’s case against him, by fighting the National Prosecuting Authority in “every room, in every street, in every house”.