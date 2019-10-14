NEWS ANALYSIS: Walls of Stalingrad strategy close in on Zuma
14 October 2019 - 05:05
Former president Jacob Zuma’s hopes of permanently stopping the corruption case against him were destroyed by the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday — crushed by the collective weight of the myriad rulings against him in his battle to undermine his prosecution.
It was more than a decade ago that Zuma’s former counsel Kemp J Kemp told the high court in Durban that the then aspirant ANC president was using a “Stalingrad” strategy in his response to the state’s case against him, by fighting the National Prosecuting Authority in “every room, in every street, in every house”.
