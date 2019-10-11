Kgosientso Ramokgopa removed as Gauteng MEC to meet gender target

Gauteng's economic development, agriculture and environment MEC, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, has fallen victim to the ANC's gender policy, giving up his executive portfolio to Morakane Mosupyoe, on Friday.

“It is common cause that the national executive committee (NEC) of the governing party took a decision that where a premier is male in a province that it governs, 60% of the executive council must be female.

“This is in keeping with the commitment to ensure that women are well represented in executive structures of government, which I fully support,” Gauteng premier David Makhura said.

Makhura said a new role for Ramokgopa, who is the former mayor of Tshwane, would be announced soon. He said the change to his executive was done in consultation with ANC structures and alliance partners.

The ANC had given Makhura until Friday to comply with the national executive committee’s (NEC’s) order.

Makhura said he had taken some time to effect the ruling party's decision to allow all the members of the executive council to finalise their plans, in line with the commitments he made in his state of the province address in July.

Mosupyoe is currently the chair of the social development portfolio committee in the Gauteng provincial legislature. She served as a councillor in the City of Tshwane from 2006-2016. During this period, she also served as the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for health and social development and was the first female speaker in Tshwane.

She is also a member of the Gauteng ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) and also serves on its provincial working committee (PWC) in Gauteng.

“I wish to thank Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, the outgoing MEC, for the sterling work he has done over the past four months,” Makhura said.

