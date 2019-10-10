Tearful MaNtuli describes how former president Jacob Zuma accused her of infidelity
Zuma also accused her of being in contact with a foreign intelligence agent, having a Mauritian bank account and of poisoning his tea
10 October 2019 - 20:37
A tearful estranged wife of former president Jacob Zuma, Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma, on Thursday narrated the pain she went through after being falsely accused of poisoning her husband and sleeping with her bodyguard.
In an exclusive interview with Business Day, Ntuli-Zuma popularly known as MaNtuli, talked of the trauma she experienced at the hands of Intelligence and Hawks officials assigned to investigate the case.
