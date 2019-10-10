National

US blacklists Gupta family for ‘widespread corruption’

The Guptas leveraged their political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, and capture government contracts, the US says

10 October 2019 - 17:06 Agency Staff
Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Washington — The US Treasury announced sanctions on Thursday on the Gupta family and associate Salim Essa, calling them a “significant corruption network” that dispersed bribes and misappropriated millions in state funds.

“The Gupta family leveraged its political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, capture government contracts, and misappropriate state assets,” said Sigal Mandelker, treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

“Treasury's designation targets the Guptas' pay-to-play political patronage, which was orchestrated at the expense of the SA people,” she said.

The decision by the US treasury means that US entities will be forbidden from conducting business with the Gupta family or handling their assets.

Brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta came to SA from India in 1993, just as SA was opening up to the rest of the world.

With staff writer

AFP

