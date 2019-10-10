National SA remains committed to South Sudan oil exploration deal The R15bn deal will help secure the country's energy requirements, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says BL PREMIUM

SA is pressing ahead with a $1bn oil investment in South Sudan in a bid to ensure domestic energy security.

“It is happening. We are active there, we are doing exploration, we are working on certain blocks and that’s it,” Mantashe said on the sidelines of the Africa Oil & Power conference. The R15.6bn equivalent investment is funded from state coffers, he said.