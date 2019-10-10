Judge Motata avoids impeachment, fined just over R1m
10 October 2019 - 23:24
Judge Nkola Motata has avoided impeachment but was ordered by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to pay a fine of R1,15m.
The fine is equivalent to 12 months of his net salary and is payable over 24 months to the SA Judicial Education Institute.
