National Jacob Zuma to find out on Friday whether corruption trial will go ahead If the decision by the three judges goes against him, it will be devastating for the former president

Former president Jacob Zuma, who is the subject of multiple court orders to repay an estimated R26m in legal costs and could lose his Nkandla homestead if he fails to repay his VBS bond, will know on Friday if his corruption trial will go ahead.

Three judges at the Pietermaritzburg high court will rule on Zuma’s claims that the case against him has been tainted by undue delay and political interference and must be permanently stayed.