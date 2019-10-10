National How Mariana Mazzucato aims to help get the state dreaming again The economics professor’s views have captured the imagination of a number of SA government officials BL PREMIUM

Even after stepping off an international flight, and despite a troublesome phone line, economics professor Mariana Mazzucato, comes across exactly like she does in the countless podcasts, YouTube videos, and articles. No nonsense, forthright, and articulate about her ideas.

Those ideas — which have led her to advise everyone from firebrand US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to the European commissioner for research, science and innovation Carlos Moedas, and the government of Scotland — have captured the imagination of a number of SA government officials.