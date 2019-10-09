Understaffed Sars appeals to Treasury for more funds
Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the additional money is needed to fill critical vacant posts and invest in its modernisation project
09 October 2019 - 18:29
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is underfunded and has asked finance minister Tito Mboweni for an increased allocation over the next three years, commissioner Edward Kieswetter said on Wednesday.
The bulk of the money is needed for investment in technology, systems and in building the revenue service’s capability.
