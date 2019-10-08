Join a Business Day Dialogue on the on-demand economy and supply chain management

Business Day and IMM Graduate School, the leading online higher education institution for marketing, supply chain and business disciplines in Africa, will provide a bespoke said-leadership opportunity at the next Business Day Dialogue breakfast.

The morning will start with a keynote presentation by Dion Chang on how the on-demand economy is changing supply chain management; how and where value chains have been disrupted as a result of this change; and the mindset needed to map the journey ahead.

Chang's talk will address the process of digitisation, which has had an unexpected ripple effect across industries. We are only now adjusting to that digitisation process, which spawned new economies and business models. One of these new economies to emerge was the on-demand economy: a new era where customers want products and processes faster, seamlessly and customised. Retailers are struggling to adapt, and the impact has been felt in logistics and supply chains. The route to market and the last mile of the customer journey have created a new landscape.

The presentation will be followed by an in-depth discussion on “The next frontier of supply chain”, hosted by Dominic Gaobepe.

Nick Hoffman, COO at Line Booker, and Nachi Mendelow, vice-president, business development Africa at Wisetech, will address matters such as:

how traditional markets are being redefined;

what customer expectations have evolved into;

how daily tasks in supply chain have been transformed;

how to effectively align physical supply-chain capabilities and assets with new and innovative digital strategies; and

how to compete and grow in this challenging new era.

If you are in the supply chain and logistics field, join the Business Day Dialogue in partnership with IMM Graduate School.

The details

Date: October 24 2019

Time: 7.30am to 10.30am

Venue: Houghton, Johannesburg

RSVP: Visit the Tiso Blackstar Group Blackstar Events website to register to attend. Venue details will be supplied on confirmation of attendance.