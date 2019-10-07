National NEWS ANALYSIS: Runaway coal price is Eskom’s own doing As Eskom buckles under the weight of escalating costs, the government has called on coal suppliers to cut their ever-increasing prices BL PREMIUM

SA’s monopoly power utility, Eskom, buys about 60% of SA’s coal to feed its 15 insatiable coal-fired power stations that consume 120m tons of it a year.

Now, as Eskom buckles under the weight of escalating costs, the government has called on coal suppliers to cut their ever-increasing prices. The embattled utility would do well to recognise that its hefty coal bill is largely its own doing.