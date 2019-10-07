Half of important senior Treasury posts remain unfilled

Half of the most senior posts at the National Treasury, which are seen as integral to the workings of the government, have been filled by officials only in an acting capacity.

Some of the officials have been acting for two years.

The situation is viewed as extremely serious by a number of economists and analysts, particularly at a time when the government’s financial position has deteriorated significantly due to poor economic growth, lower-than-expected revenue and additional bailouts for parastatals.

With the exit of former assets and liability management head Anthony Julies at the end of September, the number of acting appointments at deputy director-general (DDG) level — who head up the Treasury’s 10 divisions — has risen to five, according to the Treasury’s organigram.

These core functions include its asset and liability management division, which manages the government’s borrowing and debt. The chief procurement office, which oversees the state’s R500bn annual procurement supply chain, is also affected.

The economic policy unit, which is responsible for micro- and macroeconomic policy and economic modelling and forecasting, also has only an acting head.

The accountant-general’s office, which is responsible for the implementation of the Municipal Finance Management Act and promoting and enforcing accounting guidelines across all spheres of government, is in the same predicament, as is the budget office, which is responsible for spending planning, fiscal policy and public sector remuneration.

In the case of some, such as the budget office, its acting head, Ian Stuart, has been in the role since November 2017 after the resignation of its former DDG Michael Sachs during Malusi Gigaba’s term as finance minister.

The Treasury is known for working to maintain its institutional memory and promote senior and skilled staff.

Experts have warned of the demoralising effect of the failure to permanently appoint officials, who are sought after in the private sector and by other institutions such as the Reserve Bank, as well as the effect it has on efforts to correct the country’s deteriorating fiscal metrics.

The failure to make permanent appointments “thins out your support and decision making” as officials’ original posts are typically also filled with acting appointees, said Jannie Rossouw, the head of the Wits School of Economic and Business Sciences.

It is “extremely serious” not to make proper appointments at this level, said Alex van den Heever, an adjunct professor at the Wits School of Governance. The delays suggest there may be political interference at play, he said, a problem that has become “systemic” across government departments. Senior Treasury appointments require institutional memory and knowledge of government processes rather than having a candidate “parachuted in from the outside”, he said.

Independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga said it is crucial to have a stable Treasury as it is “the front line” in efforts to fight corruption and identify frays in public finances and “methods of gaming the budget”.

According to the Treasury, the initial process of filling vacant DDG positions was interrupted by the departure of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. It was also affected by the reorganisation of national government announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In June, the president announced the reconfiguration of a number of ministries and departments that is being managed through the National Macro Organisation of Government (NMOG) programme. Finance minister Tito Mboweni was briefed on the recruitment process and a decision was taken to first assess the effect NMOG would have, before embarking on a recruitment process for these posts. It has, however, reinitiated the work to fill the vacant roles.

The current executive vacancies “does not imply that there are no suitable candidates either within the organisation or outside it” to take on these roles, Treasury said.

Mboweni has, however, announced a new spokesperson for the department. On Monday the ministry named former journalist Mashudu Masutha-Rammutle as spokesperson. The role had been vacant since the exit of Jabulani Sikhakhane in May.

