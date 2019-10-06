National Helen Zille might not be eligible for DA post Agreement reached after colonialism comments may bar her from joining race for federal chair BL PREMIUM

The DA is seeking legal advice on whether former leader Helen Zille can contest the position of federal chair, Business Day understands, days after she threw her name in the hat for arguably the most powerful position in the party.

Zille could be barred from contesting the position with other party heavyweights, including federal executive chair Athol Trollip and his deputy, Thomas Walters, after reaching a settlement in January 2018 with the DA to step down from all structures following her comments on social media that colonialism was not all negative.