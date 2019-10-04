STATE CAPTURE
Jacob Zuma to get preview of nuke-deal questions
Inquiry sent former president a 11 page list of 80 questions, caving into his demand to see them in advance of his next appearance
04 October 2019 - 05:00
In an attempt to avoid the debacle that ensued at former president Jacob Zuma’s last appearance, the Zondo commission on state capture has agreed to his demands to see questions in advance of his next appearance.
The questions will centre on his support for a R1-trillion nuclear deal with Russia that experts say would have bankrupted the country and which allegedly led to him firing two finance ministers, who resisted pressure to sign up to it.
