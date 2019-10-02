Unemployment and SA’s violent past to blame for xenophobia, analysts say

A toxic brew of unemployment, inequality and poverty, mixed with SA’s violent past, are to blame for attacks on foreigners that so tarnished the country’s image last month, experts say.

The deadly assaults rocked SA’s relations with its neighbours but especially with Nigeria, whose president, Muhammadu Buhari, begins a state visit to the country on Thursday.

At least 10 South Africans and two foreigners were killed after mobs descended on foreign-owned stores in poor districts in and around Johannesburg. Analysts told AFP that the violence — the latest in a rash of such attacks over the past decade — is mainly rooted in a sickly economy and faltering politics, stirring rivalry for jobs, especially in manual labour.

SA is a magnet for poor migrants from neighbouring Mozambique, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, but even further afield, including Nigeria and even South Asia.

“SA has a terrible combination of extremely high unemployment ... and the highest inequality rate in the world,” said Nicolas Pons-Vignon, an economic researcher at Wits University. Competition for jobs, social services and housing “create a fertile terrain for mobilisation along identity lines”.

Reliable figures are sketchy, but the last census in 2011 counted just more than 2.1-million “international migrants”, about 4% of SA’s population at the time. Joblessness hit a record 29% this year, reaching higher than 50% for youth.

Political rhetoric

Loren Landau, a researcher for the African Centre for Migration & Society, said the country’s politicians are also indirectly to blame for stoking the mood. “It’s anti-immigrant but it’s not an immigrant issue,” Landau said.

Rhetoric tinged with xenophobia ran high in the run-up to elections this year. Both the ruling ANC and opposition DA pledged to crack down on irregular migrants. Politicians are failing to create jobs, and “when you don’t have things to offer, you turn to blaming others, ,Landau said.

Human rights lawyer Sharon Ekambaram pointed out that most tensions played out in densely populated, poorly serviced townships. “We cannot understand the xenophobia of today without locating it in deep, deep poverty” and the government’s failure to “transform society” after apartheid.