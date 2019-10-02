Policy uncertainty at levels last seen during Zuma presidency, says North West University

Political uncertainty in the third quarter of 2019 rose to a level last seen during the final days of the presidency of Jacob Zuma, the North West University (NWU) Business School said on Wednesday.

Ongoing geopolitical tensions such as the US-China trade war and Brexit has eroded certainty, while SA’s longest business cycle downturn since 1945 has pushed the NWU policy uncertainty index (PUI) to its highest level since the fourth quarter of 2017, NWU’s Business School said on Wednesday.

The index rose to 53.1 index points in the third quarter of 2019 from 52.9 in the second. An increase beyond 50 reflects heightened policy uncertainty; a decline in the PUI means reduced uncertainty.

The index is calculated via three elements: collecting reports citing uncertainty in the media; through a survey of economists; and via the Bureau of Economic Research’s survey of political and policy constraints in their manufacturing survey.