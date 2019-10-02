PRESCRIBED ASSETS
ANC has no plan to raid pensions, says Enoch Godongwana
Critics have argued that forcing pension fund money into particular projects dictated by state officials will lead to an inefficient allocation of capital
02 October 2019 - 05:08
The narrative that the ANC wants to raid pension funds and compel them to invest into failing state assets is far-fetched, says ANC economic head Enoch Godongwana.
But the country needed to have a debate about how the pool of workers’ savings could be channelled towards development, he said at a conference in Johannesburg hosted by asset manager 27Four.
