EFF crows over court ruling against Pravin Gordhan

The EFF has welcomed a decision by the equality court to dismiss a bid by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to have a report by the inspector-general of intelligence removed from his court battle against party leader Julius Malema.

The classified report dealt with an alleged “rogue unit” at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

The party said in a statement that the court’s decision meant that the report of the inspector-general of intelligence on the “rogue unit” remained part of the court record and was public.

The report was attached to court papers by the EFF in its response to a hate-speech complaint laid by Gordhan over statements made by Malema in November 2018.