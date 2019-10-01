Cyril Ramaphosa and Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari to talk in Pretoria

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for talks, weeks after xenophobic violence strained economic ties between the two nations.

Nigeria recalled its high commissioner and evacuated some of its citizens in September after a spate of attacks in SA left at least 12 people dead, two of them foreigners. Protests in Nigeria over the violence targeted SA companies including MTN and Shoprite.

Ramaphosa and Buhari will meet on October 3 in Pretoria, the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday. They will discuss ways “to strengthen political, economic, social and cultural relations”, it said.

Nigeria is SA’s biggest trade partner in Africa, with flows estimated at $4.5bn in 2018 compared with $2.9bn a decade ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

SA has seen sporadic attacks on migrants, including Nigerians and Sudanese, the worst of which occurred in 2008 when about 60 people were killed and more than 50,000 forced from their homes. Another seven people died in similar attacks in 2015.

Bloomberg