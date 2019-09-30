Transnet in spat with auditors over irregular expenditure

State-owned utility Transnet is embroiled in a spat with it auditors over items in its R49bn irregular expenditure reported in its 2019 financial year, acting group CEO Mohammed Mohamedy said on Monday.

Transnet, which reported a strong increase in its post-tax profit for the year to end-March of R6.05bn up from R4.9bn, has increased its reported irregular expenditure, with deals before 2015 falling into the definition.

Irregular expenditure ballooned to R49bn from R8bn the previous year, with the entire locomotive procurement contract of R41bn falling into the category for the reporting period, said Mohamedy, adding that the two numbers were not directly comparable.

There was an argument with external auditors SizweNtsalubaGobodo over pre-qualifying conditions Transnet had imposed on the suppliers of locomotives, said Mohamedy, describing the talks with the auditors, which had issued an adverse finding in the annual results, as “robust and difficult”.

The talks included the auditor-general and the Treasury, Mohamedy said.

The main issue behind the qualification was around R1.9bn included in the R49bn irregular expenditure number.

This R1.9bn pertained to whether pre-qualification criteria had been met in certain contracts, with the Treasury favouring Transnet’s interpretation that the expenditure was not irregular, said Mark Gregg-Macdonald, acting CFO.

There would be further talks with the auditor-general and the external auditors to clarify the matter, he said.

The R41.5bn of irregular expenditure related to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives from four companies, including General Electric, after an investigation at the instigation of the board revealed there were possible instances of fraud and corruption as well as aspects of non-compliance with the terms of the supply deals.

Transnet had received about half the 1,064 locomotives so far and these were in use, said Gregg-Macdonald.

In the current year, irregular expenditure fell to R1.6bn from R3.4bn the year before, showing tighter controls within the business, said Gregg-Macdonald.

Transnet generated R35bn from its operations, up nearly 1% from the previous year.

By the end of March, Transnet had raised R6.2bn to bolster its balance sheet, which holds R127.7bn of total debt of which just 2.7% is guaranteed by the government.

